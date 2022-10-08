Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari 3 - Glory Collision 4 live results, video stream, how to watch

Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will complete their trilogy and rivalry that spans 13 years. The heavyweight kickboxers will battle to headline Glory Collision 4.

Overeem and Hari are 1-1 with each other, with their first match happening back at the end of 2008 in Japan. Overeem pulled off a huge upset in their original meeting, knocking out Hari in the very first round. Their second meeting was a year later, in the 2009 K-1 World Grand Prix semi-final round, with Hari getting revenge and badly dropping Overeem twice and securing a TKO with the two knockdown rule.

Hari is 37 and will be coming in as the favorite, while the UFC veteran is Overeem is now 42.

Join us for this third meeting, with the Glory Collision 4 event starting at 12:30 p.m. ET with a free prelims live stream on the embed below. The main card will start at 2 p.m. ET, and it can be viewed on an online PPV on Glory’s official website.

Main event walkouts for Overeem and Hari are expected to happen sometime around 4:30 p.m. ET.

The full Glory Collision fight card and results can be seen below:

Main Card:

Badr Hari vs. Alistair Overeem

Tiffany Van Soest vs. Sarah Moussaddak [Super bantamweight title]

Sergej Maslobojev vs. Tarik Khbabez [Light heavyweight title]

Tyjani Beztati vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski [Lightweight title]

Petchpanomrung vs. Abraham Vidales [Featherweight title]

Levi Rigters vs. Tariq Osaro

Prelims:

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Cesar Almeida

Felipe Micheletti vs. Donegi Abena

Michael Boapeah vs. Sergej Braun