Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari 3 full fight video highlights from Glory Collision 4

Well over a decade since their first two fights, Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari finally settled their score and completed their trilogy.

In their first meeting at Dynamite 2008, Overeem pulled off a huge upset by knocking out Hari in the very first round. Their second meeting was a year later, in the 2009 K-1 World Grand Prix semi-final round, with Hari getting revenge and badly dropping Overeem twice and securing a TKO with the two knockdown rule.

The hulking figure dubbed as “Ubereem” went on an incredible tear holding multiple belts in both kickboxing and MMA in that era. For their main event bout at Glory Collision 4 several years later though, the now 42-year-old UFC veteran came in as an underdog to the 37-year-old Hari.

Check below for highlights and videos of the kickboxing headliner from Glory Collision 4.

Tyjani Beztati def. Stoyan Koprivienski via Split Decision (48-47x3, 49-46x2)[Lightweight title]

Petchpanomrung def. Abraham Vidales via Unanimous Decision (49-46, 50-45x4) [Featherweight title]

Back like he never left…



Petch pitches a near shut-out against Vidales and defends his Featherweight Title!



Catch the rest of #COLLISION4 on @Videoland. Visit https://t.co/mtc7jeEIOh for more info on how to watch. pic.twitter.com/vCA4kWGMu4 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 8, 2022

Sergej Braun def. Michael Boapeah by Majority Decision (28-28x2, 29-27x2, 30-26)

What a debut for Sergej Braun! He dominates the third round on his way to a majority decision victory! #COLLISION4 pic.twitter.com/ngYsS3SmA6 — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 8, 2022

Sergej Maslobojev def. Tarik Khbabez by Split Decision (48-47x2, 47-48x2, 49-46) [Light heavyweight title]

PEDRADA DO COMEÇO AO FIM! @SMaslobojev venceu Tarik Khbabez por decisão dividida e faturou o cinturão vago dos meio-pesados, no #COLLISION4.#glorykickboxing #kickboxing pic.twitter.com/gIvrbDDBaq — GLORY Kickboxing Brasil (@GLORY_Brasil) October 8, 2022

Tiffany van Soest def. Sarah Moussaddak via Unanimous Decision (48-47x4, 49-46) [Super bantamweight title]

Alistair Overeem def. Badr Hari via Unanimous Decision (29-26, 28-27x4)