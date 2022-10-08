Paddy Pimblett aiming for UFC 282 return, needs an opponent to ‘step up’

Paddy Pimblett is gearing up for his return to the Octagon, but he needs an opponent.

Serving as a guest commentator on the Cage Warriors 144 broadcast on Friday, the ‘Baddy’ revealed he would like to fight on the final UFC pay-per-view event of the year.

“I’m planning on fighting Dec. 10…UFC 282,” said Pimblett. “I’m planning on fighting on that Dec. 10 [event]. I’m just waiting for an opponent, lad. I’m just waiting for an opponent to step up and sign the dotted line. Everyone talks about ‘The Baddy’. Everyone talks about fighting me. But when the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident.”

When might we see Paddy fight next?? #CW144 pic.twitter.com/WZ1oPCoU80 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) October 7, 2022

Pimblett has garnered a ton of attention from his fellow fighters since his arrival to the promotion, so much so that he is never short of potential opponents as they continue to call him out. That said, the call-outs have yet to translate into a signed contract, so the former Cage Warriors champion sits and waits for his next assignment.

Though he has several options to consider, Pimblett has no preference in who he fights, so don’t expect to hear him mention anyone by name.

“I’m the star of the show,” said Pimblett. “I don’t need to talk about anybody.”

The 27-year-old is 3-0 in the UFC. In his most recent appearance, Pimblett submitted Jordan Leavitt via second-round rear-naked choke at UFC London this past July.

UFC 282 is set for Sat., Dec. 10, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.