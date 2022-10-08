Report: UFC 284 set for long-awaited return to Australia

The UFC is returning to Australia for the first time in nearly three years.

Josh Zimmerman and Bryce Luff of PerthNow report that the promotion is expected to announce UFC 284, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023, will take place at RAC Arena in Perth. Tourism Minister for Western Australia Roger Cook and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski are on hand for the official announcement next Tuesday.

Four years ago, the UFC touched down in Perth with UFC 221, where Yoel Romero finished Luke Rockhold by third-round TKO in the much-anticipated headliner. Prominent names such as Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Tai Tuivasa and Tyson Pedro were also featured at the event.

The most recent UFC offering in Australia was UFC 243, which was headlined by a unification between the aforementioned Adesanya and ex-middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. The ‘Last Stylebender’ knocked out the ‘Reaper’ in front of a sold-out crowd at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

No fights are attached to UFC 284 yet. However, several fighters hailing from Australia and New Zealand have expressed interest in being booked for the pay-per-view event. During a press conference ahead of his trilogy fight against Max Holloway at UFC 276, Volkanovski hinted at returning to the country for his next defense.

“I want to be active, so we’re going to make that happen. I want to defend that belt here as soon as possible, let’s go,” said Volkanovski. “It’s obviously something that I want to do, right? I want to defend [here]. We planned on doing this before all the s—t happened, but it’s gonna happen.”

Following his unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris, Whittaker threw his name out there for the then-rumored event.

“I hear there’s rumors of an Australia card,” said Whittaker. “I would love to fight in my backyard. I think that’s the next move for me.”

