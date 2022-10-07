UFC lightweight Bobby Green accepts six-month sanction from USADA

Bobby Green has accepted a six-month sanction from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after failing a drug test earlier this year.

Ahead of his fight against Jim Miller at UFC 276 this past July, Green was notified by the agency that he tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), an ‘anabolic androgenic steroid of exogenous origin’. ‘King’ revealed he purchased and consumed it as an over-the-counter supplement after watching a YouTube video by a doctor, not knowing it was on the list of banned substances.

“I would never try to cheat,” said Green on Instagram. “I would never try to lie to my public. I’m against drugs, I’m against PEDs. I would never even think about those things. I’ve never even looked at the site to know what is banned and what is not. I don’t give a f—k because I don’t pay attention to drugs. That’s not my issue.”

Green apologized and has since received his punishment. Because of his cooperation and a minimal ‘degree of fault,’ he was given a reduced suspension retroactive to the collection date of the out-of-competition sample, which was May 2022. Green can return to competition as early as next month.

The statement from USADA is as follows:

Green, 36, tested positive for the presence of an anabolic androgenic steroid of exogenous origin as the result of a urine sample collected out-of-competition on May 16, 2022. Exogenous anabolic androgenic steroids are Non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and UFC Prohibited List. During an investigation into the circumstances of the case, Green provided evidence that he purchased dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) as an over-the-counter supplement product at a local retailer. In the U.S., unlike other countries, DHEA can be legally sold as a dietary supplement and is different from other anabolic agents that are regulated as controlled substances. Under the Policy, USADA may also consider the degree of performance enhancement when determining the athlete’s level of fault, and in this case, considered the athlete’s brief use of the supplement. Given these factors, USADA determined that Green’s degree of fault was diminished and that he should receive a reduced period of ineligibility. He also received a reduction for his Full and Complete Cooperation. Green’s six-month period of ineligibility began on May 16, 2022, the date his positive sample was collected.

The UFC veteran saw a two-fight win streak snapped by Islam Makhachev in his most recent appearance. He was finished by first-round TKO.