Jake Paul saw video of Draymond Green KOing Jordan Poole: ‘I got $10 million for you’

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the last day or so, you’ve likely heard about cantankerous NBA star Draymond Green’s antics at practice. The Golden State Warrior’s power forward has always been known for his defensive skills as much as his edgy behavior, and that came out in full force when he landed a massive right hand on teammate Jordan Poole, seemingly out of nowhere.

Check the video (via TMZ):

SIGN DRAYMOND FOR THE UFC IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/I41OqaH0yF — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 7, 2022

This video caught the attention of Jake Paul, who just happens to be fighting Anderson Silva later this month. All promotion is good promotion in the eyes of The Problem Child, so he immediately offered Green a chance to get in the boxing ring - with a big price tag attached:

Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay per view. Who you want? @Money23Green — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

It is Jake Paul though, so he had to prop himself up in the process:

To be clear the JP that Draymond slept is Jordan Pool. This JP would sleep Draymond in 1 round. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2022

Obviously this is just a publicity stunt on Paul’s part, but even if he’s serious, 10 million probably isn’t going to mean a whole lot to a guy in the middle of a four year, 99.6 million dollar contract to play basketball.

Paul will square off with Silva on October 29th in Phoenix. The undercard will feature the boxing debut of former UFC star Uriah Hall, who will meet former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.