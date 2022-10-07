 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul saw video of Draymond Green KOing Jordan Poole: ‘I got $10 million for you’

Draymond Green’s knockout punch of teammate Jordan Poole has gone viral, and Jake Paul took notice.

By Tim Burke
Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the last day or so, you’ve likely heard about cantankerous NBA star Draymond Green’s antics at practice. The Golden State Warrior’s power forward has always been known for his defensive skills as much as his edgy behavior, and that came out in full force when he landed a massive right hand on teammate Jordan Poole, seemingly out of nowhere.

Check the video (via TMZ):

This video caught the attention of Jake Paul, who just happens to be fighting Anderson Silva later this month. All promotion is good promotion in the eyes of The Problem Child, so he immediately offered Green a chance to get in the boxing ring - with a big price tag attached:

It is Jake Paul though, so he had to prop himself up in the process:

Obviously this is just a publicity stunt on Paul’s part, but even if he’s serious, 10 million probably isn’t going to mean a whole lot to a guy in the middle of a four year, 99.6 million dollar contract to play basketball.

Paul will square off with Silva on October 29th in Phoenix. The undercard will feature the boxing debut of former UFC star Uriah Hall, who will meet former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell.

