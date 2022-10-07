Ubereem is back? - Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari 3 weigh-in results and staredown video

Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari tipped the scales Friday in the Netherlands, making their kickboxing trilogy official. Overeem came in looking fit at 112.8 kg (248.7 lbs), which is almost seven pounds lighter than his last bout in the UFC in 2021. Hari came in a bit heavier at 114.4 kg (252.2 lbs).

The pair faced each other twice in the past, with Overeem pulling off a huge upset by knocking out Hari at Dynamite 2008. Hari got revenge at the K-1 World Grand Prix semi-finals in 2009, badly dropping Overeem twice and securing a TKO with the two knockdown rule.

Afterwards, the hulking Dutch fighter was dubbed “Ubereem” as he went on an incredible tear in both kickboxing and MMA, winning the 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix and holding titles in K-1, DREAM and Strikeforce simultaneously.

More than a decade later, the two heavyweight strikers will get to settle the score. At Glory Collision 4, the 37-year-old Hari will again be the favorite against the now 42-year-old Overeem.

The Glory Collision 4 main card PPV starts Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, with the prelims being streamed for free on YouTube earlier at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the staredown and check out the full weigh-in results below:

Officially official.



Badr Hari and Alistair Overeem meet for the final time tomorrow night at 20:00 CET, streaming on @videolandonline. pic.twitter.com/EhGeGxGYuF — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) October 7, 2022

Main Card:

Badr Hari (114.4 kg) vs. Alistair Overeem (112.8 kg)

Tiffany Van Soest (55 kg) vs. Sarah Moussaddak (55 kg) [Super bantamweight title]

Sergej Maslobojev (94.4 kg) vs. Tarik Khbabez (94.6 kg) [Light heavyweight title]

Tyjani Beztati (69.9 kg) vs. Stoyan Koprivlenski (70 kg) [Lightweight title]

Petchpanomrung (64.9 kg) vs. Abraham Vidales (64.8 kg) [Featherweight title]

Levi Rigters (114.4 kg) vs. Tariq Osaro (125.5 kg)

Prelims:

Serkan Ozcaglayan (83.6 kg) vs. Cesar Almeida (84.9 kg)

Felipe Micheletti (95 kg) vs. Donegi Abena (95 kg)

Michael Boapeah (84.1 kg) vs. Sergej Braun (84.9 kg)