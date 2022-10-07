Former champ Frankie Edgar’s final fight confirmed for UFC 281

Back in July, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar reportedly requested his final UFC fight. Speaking through his manager Ali Abdelaziz, “The Answer” wants his swan song to happen at UFC 281 on November 12 at Madison Square Garden.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed these plans. As he noted in his recent tweet, Edgar will face bantamweight veteran Chris Gutierrez for his final bout, “unless someone gets lippy in Seaside next summer.”

Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) in the Garden one last time. Edgar will face Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281 on Nov. 12. He confirmed to me it will be his last fight, “unless someone gets lippy in Seaside next summer.” It will be his 30th UFC bout. pic.twitter.com/qXPZWhARlq — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 6, 2022

The 40-year-old Edgar became a fan-favorite during his run at 155 pounds, as the smaller fighter getting the better of his bigger opponents. He holds notable wins over Gray Maynard, Sean Sherk, and B.J. Penn, from whom he won the undisputed 155-pound title in 2010.

After losing the belt, Edgar dropped down to 145 pounds in 2013, where his title bids unfortunately weren’t as successful. He once again dropped down a weight class in 2020 and has since been on a 1-2 run.

Edgar (24-10-1) last fought at UFC 268 against Marlon “Chito” Vera. He lost via a highlight reel front-kick KO in the third round.