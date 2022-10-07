Video: Daniel Rodriguez withdraws from Neil Magny UFC bout due to infected elbow

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Neil Magny is no longer happening at UFC Vegas 62 next Saturday.

‘D-Rod’ announced Thursday he was forced to withdraw because of an elbow infection stemming from a cut he suffered in his fight against Li Jingliang at UFC 279 this past September.

“Got a little bit of bad news,” said Rodriguez on Instagram Stories (H/T CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri). “Woke up this morning, elbow f—king throbbing. I had this cut, this little cut since my last fight and it got infected, which kind of spread. So it looks like I’m out of the fight, man, due to a MRSA infection we’re guessing. But, yeah. Looks like I won’t be fighting next Saturday.

“But I’ll be back in November,” continued Rodriguez. “Hopefully still the same opponent or whoever, hit me up, two weeks’ notice.”

Rodriguez defeated Jingliang by split decision and wanted to return to the Octagon quickly, but that has to wait now until he recovers from his infection. The 35-year-old improved to 7-1 in the UFC with the win over Jingliang.

Magny was hoping to return to the win column after suffering a loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Vegas 57 in June. The ‘Haitian Sensation’ has since responded to Rodriguez, expressing interest in getting their fight rescheduled.

“Damn! I was really looking forward to this fight, hopefully we can get it rebooked soon,” wrote Magny on Instagram.

UFC Vegas 62 is headlined by a flyweight fight between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo.