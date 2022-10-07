 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Level Change Podcast 198: Holland to headline UFC Fight Night card, ONE finances look dire

Episode 198 discussion: A look at ONE Championship finances show marked losses, Kevin Holland’s retirement was but a dream, Costa says Dana is on “secret juice”

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 198

Gaethje has sage words about fighting - 2:21

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/5/23389949/justin-gaethje-talks-kamaru-usman-ko-loss-ufc-278-recovery-bounce-back-friends-training-mma-news

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/10/5/23385102/justin-gaethje-on-conor-mcgregor-sounds-to-me-like-hes-off-taking-steroids-right-now

ONE finances leave a lot of questions - 10:56

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/4/23379959/finances-one-championship-reports-record-high-110-million-in-losses-2021-383-million-total-mma-news

Kevin Holland clearly not retired - 20:30

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/5/23389115/what-retirement-kevin-holland-returns-against-stephen-thompson-at-ufc-orlando-mma-news

Anthony Smith details health scares around UFC 277 - 24:15

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/5/23388629/getting-f-d-around-every-corner-smith-details-blood-clot-recovery-struggles-ufc-277-injury-mma-news

Dana White shows ripped physique, Paulo says it’s “secret juice” - 28:46

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/5/23388675/dana-white-shows-off-ripped-physique-paulo-costa-says-its-because-of-his-secret-juice-ufc-mma-news

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 32:34

Mookie - Latifi, Davis, Barcelos, Brown, Dern, Pitbull (5-1)

Stephie - Lattifi, Davis, Barcelos, Brown, Dern, Pitbull (5-1)

Victor - Latifi, Borschev, Barcelos, Trinaldo, Dern, Pitbull (3-3)

STANDINGS - 33:11

Mookie: 112-66-3

Stephie: 108-70-3

Victor: 99-79-3

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 25 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...