Shogun Rua accepts probable retirement bout at UFC 283

An MMA legend might be leaving his gloves in the Octagon after a final bout in January.

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, a former Pride Grand Prix Champion and UFC light heavyweight champion, has accepted a matchup with Ihor Potieria for UFC 283. The bout, which was originally reported by MMA Mania, is believed to be the last on Shogun’s contract.

Rua (27-13-1, 11-11-1 UFC) said before his last bout that he was going to compete two more times before hanging it up. He lost that last fight via split decision to Ovince Saint Preux, and has lost two in a row overall.

Potieria (18-3, 0-1 UFC) is a Contender Series alum that dropped his only UFC fight to date, a TKO loss to Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC 277 in July.

UFC 283, set for January 21st in Rio, is expected to be headlined by the fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight title.