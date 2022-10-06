UFC fighter rankings: Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal continue to fall

UFC Vegas 61 is in the books and as usual with Vegas events, there wasn’t much impact on the rankings. The main event winner, Xiaonan Nan, saw her stock improve both at women’s strawweight and the P4P rankings with her victory over Mackenzie Dern. And the removal of two ranked women’s bantamweights, Aspen Ladd and Sara McMann, caused some upheaval in that division.

Other than that, the only thing of note is the slide of two of the sport’s biggest names, Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. McGregor is down to 12 at lightweight (where he hasn’t won a fight in almost six years), while Masvidal is down to 11 at welterweight.

Here’s a look at this week’s changes.

Men’s P4P - Robert Whittaker re-enters the list at 15.

Heavyweight - Shamil Abdurakhimov drops from a tie for 14 to take over 15 on his own.

Light Heavyweight - No changes.

Middleweight - Chris Curtis and Brad Tavares flip-flop the 14 and 15 spots.

Welterweight - Jorge Masvidal falls two spots to 11, allowing Vicente Luque and Shavkat Rakhmonov to move up one each to nine and ten.

Lightweight - Conor McGregor continues to fall, down one spot to 12. Damir Ismagulov takes over 11.

Featherweight - No changes.

Bantamweight - No changes.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - Rose Namajunas is up one into a tie for four with Carla Esparza. Nan rises two to 12 with her win. Taila Santos drops one to 13. Irene Aldana is up one to 14.

Women’s Bantamweight - With Ledd and McMann out, everyone else moved up. Panzie Kianzad, Macy Chiasson, and Karol Rosa are up two to seven through nine respectively. Miesha Tate is up one to ten. Julia Avila is up three to 11. Lina Lansberg is up one to 12. Norma Dumont is up two to 13 despite not fighting at 135 in forever. Mayra Bueno Silva and Josiane Nunes enter at 14 and 15.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - Yan and Dern flip the five and six spots. Amanda Lemos is up one into a tie for seven with Tecia Torres.