He was KOd and submitted - Cejudo questions Poirier’s pound-for-pound ranking

There’s no question that Dustin Poirier is one of the top names in the UFC’s lightweight division. “The Diamond” has been on an impressive run since he went back to 155 pounds in 2016, avenging his loss to Conor McGregor twice and securing two undisputed title shots along the way.

Poirier’s performances have also made him a fan favorite, which likely contributed to his inclusion into the UFC’s top 15 pound-for-pound list where he currently sits at the number eight spot. But for former double-champ Henry Cejudo, Poirier’s ranking is a bit questionable.

“I don’t know why Poirier is pound-for-pound, I really don’t,” Cejudo said in a recent Q&A on his YouTube channel.

“With all due respect to Poirier, there’s no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted and all that on the pound-for-pound list. But that’s you fans, that’s you people. But whatever.”

Poirier (28-7, with 1 NC) will break an 11-month absence when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12.