The MMA Depressed-us: Other brothers part 2 - Hughes vs. Stiebling

The UFC is on a brief break once again, and that means the Depressed-us is back in action. And we’ve got some make up work to do from our last show, that featured an all-too-fun main event between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa. Fortunately we’ve solved that conundrum with another dive into one of our favorite bad MMA genres: other brothers.

While we had intended to make this an all Alex Stiebling opponent theme week (he’s fought Mark Hughes, Jason Guida, Murilo Rua, and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira), only two of those fights ended up being DU worthy. So we’re kicking things off with a bout between Ildemar Alcantara and Leandro Silva from UFC on Fuel TV: Nogueira vs. Werdum, at 6:04. Then we’re jumping to Jason Guida vs. Alex Stiebling at WEC 22, at 32:58. And finally we’re wrapping the whole thing up with Mark Hughes vs. Alex Stiebling at UFC 28, at 57:13.

As is usual, we’re watching all of this week’s fights on UFC Fight Pass. If you’d like to watch along with us, start each video from the beginning when Zane says “go.” If you’re watching these fights on another platform, Connor will try and mark the start of round 1 so you can sync your video up to that.

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.