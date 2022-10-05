Still under contract with UFC, Jose Aldo considers his future

It seems that earlier reports on Jose Aldo’s status as a UFC fighter were at least partially incorrect. While the former two-time UFC featherweight champion might be retired from MMA, he is still very much under contract with the UFC.

In a recent interview with Globo Esporte, Aldo said he is exploring his options, adding that MMA is not one of those possibilities unless he fights for the UFC.

“I’m trying to see the best path I’ll take right now,” Aldo said. “I won’t fight MMA, that’s for sure. I thank everybody calling me from other promotions, but I haven’t left the UFC, I remain under contract with them. I’ll see where I’ll fit.”

The King of Rio calls it a career



Congratulations @JoseAldoJunior on a legendary run pic.twitter.com/VvRQwFV0PO — UFC (@ufc) September 18, 2022

Aldo, who had one fight left on his UFC deal when he announced his retirement from MMA in September, has had his eye on competing in boxing. With MMA not in the cards, the 36-year-old seems interested in stepping into the boxing ring.

“Boxing is a possibility,” Aldo said. “It was always a dream I had in my life, I never hid that from anyone. It was always a dream. But let’s see. Everybody says I’m still young, that I have a few years [left]. First, for now, with the birth of my son, I want to enjoy my family, and then I’ll think of the professional side.”

Aldo and his wife, Vivianne Perreira, welcomed Jose Aldo III on the same day the fighter announced his retirement from MMA.

Aldo’s last UFC fight was an August decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili. The longtime WEC/UFC competitor was on a three-fight winning streak, his longest run of consecutive victories since he went unbeaten between 2006 and 2014.