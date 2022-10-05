UFC betting odds: Khamzat Chimaev opens up as moderate favorite over Bo Nickal

Bo Nickal hasn’t even had his official UFC debut yet, that’ll be against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 in December, but he already has a short list of desired opponents up his sleeve. Nickal is aiming high and the second he earned his UFC contract, he called out undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev. Betting odds have just been released for this potential matchup, and considering the experience discrepancy, they might not be as wide as one would think.

Online gambling website Sportsbetting.ag has Chimaev opening up as a moderate -300 favorite, with Nickal holding an initial underdog offering of +250. The site states that this match must take place before September 30, 2023 for action.

The three-time NCAA Div-1 national wrestling champion is only 3-0 as a professional, but his supernatural skillset has aided him in achieving three first-round finishes — with less than a half a round of total cage time. So far the hype has been real for Bo, but the same exact thing can be said about Khamzat’s stellar career. Chimaev has been acing every test that’s been put in front of him, aside from the scale of course, amassing an unblemished record of 12-0.

What are your thoughts on this betting line? Are they legit the way they are? Would you consider Nickal a live dog against Chimaev at these odds? Maybe you think the lack of experience in Bo warrants a much wider line against a much more proven Khamzat? Either way, I think it’s safe to say that we all would love to see this match actually happen.

