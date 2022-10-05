 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tyron Woodley explains why Khabib isn’t a top ten fighter

Woodley gave his thoughts on a number of MMA legends recently.

By Tim Bissell
/ new
Khabib Nurmagomedov at the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony.
Khabib Nurmagomedov at the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley spoke with TMZ recently and shared his thoughts on a number of legends from the modern era of MMA. His comments regarding former UFC lightweight champion and number one men’s pound-for-pound fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov might raise a few eyebrows.

“[Nurmagomedov] on my top 10 list? Probably not,” said Woodley when presented with a number of iconic names from MMA history. “I fuck with Khabib. I like him, I respect him a lot. I think he’s a good fighter. I think his type of fight for that weight class, nobody could do that besides Sean Sherk back in the day, but like, he was just really aggressive, but I didn’t see the wrestler with good hands fight him so I couldn’t really jump on that train.”

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in 2020 after defending the lightweight title versus Justin Gaethje. The win moved his record to 29-0. His last five opponents include Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta and Edson Barboza.

In addition to Nurmagomedov, Woodley shared his thoughts on Jon Jones, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre and Demetrious Johnson.

Of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jones, Woodley said: “Best fighter we’ve seen whether he’s fought consistently or whatever the case.”

When discussing Silva, Woodley called the Brazilian ‘the GOAT’. “Because he did it in a really respectful way. He beat people without being able to talk the shit that everybody else did.”

Additionally, Woodley said that Johnson, “is the most well-rounded fighter we’ve ever saw” and that he likes GSP since “he was very respectful all the time.”

Woodley won the UFC welterweight title with a win over Robbie Lawler in 2016. He defended the belt four times before dropping the title to Kamaru Usman in 2019.

Woodley then went 0-3 and was able to gain his release from the UFC. After leaving the Octagon he fought, and lost, twice to influencer turned boxer Jake Paul.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...