Filed under: MMA LOL MMA SQUARED: Combat Wombat Conspiracy Corner ‘Is Dana White actually Krang from TMNT’ No fights this week, just jokes. By Chris Rini Oct 5, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Combat Wombat Conspiracy Corner ‘Is Dana White actually Krang from TMNT’ Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA Squared, Chris Rini Chris Rini Should it have been “USADA, build me a body!” or Rogan? Chris Rini Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Monday. Chris In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: ‘Is Dana White actually Krang from TMNT’ MMA SQUARED: White and Zuckerberg find they’ve got a lot in common View all 347 stories Get the latest gear Nate Diaz 209 T-Shirt UFC 279 Chimaev vs. Diaz Event Shirt Khamzat ‘Smash Everybody’ Chimaev T-Shirt Nate Diaz 'Be Real' T-Shirt Khamzat Chimaev Poster T-Shirt Nate Diaz 209 Hoodie Black Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett Crest T-Shirt Tony Ferguson Snap Jitsu Hoodie More From Bloody Elbow Smith reveals blood clot, health struggles after UFC 277 injury Sonnen says he saw the ‘surest thing to a guarantee’ on McGregor’s UFC return White shows off ripped physique; Costa says it’s because of his ‘secret juice’ Fedor in ‘shock’ over countrymen fleeing draft Ex-UFC fighter Ladd signs with PFL, expects to compete at 145 UFC odds: Moreno vs. Figueiredo IV Loading comments...
Loading comments...