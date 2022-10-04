Court documents show Joe Rogan wanted Elon Musk to ‘liberate Twitter from the censorship happy mob’

Last week, a large trove of Elon Musk’s text messages was made via court documents filed in an ongoing legal dispute between the Tesla CEO and Twitter.

The giant cache of communications included exchanges with politicians, celebrities and media personalities, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, as well as podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

According to the court documents, Rogan—an outspoken critic of Twitter’s policies—was very supportive of Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter.

“Are you going to liberate Twitter from the censorship happy mob?” Rogan texted at the start of the exchange. Musk then told the podcaster that he planned to provide advice to Twitter, “which they may or may not choose to follow.”

“I REALLY hope you get Twitter,” Rogan replied. “If you do, we should throw a hell of a party.”

Rogan and Musk’s public history dates back to September 2018, when the billionaire entrepreneur appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. The appearance set of a firestorm of controversy after Musk smoked weed with the comedian on the show. Shareholders and board members were outraged while the Tesla’s stock price plummeted. Even NASA decided to investigate Musk’s SpaceX company.