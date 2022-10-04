UFC betting odds: Brandon Moreno in coin flip with Deiveson Figueiredo in tetralogy tilt

Tetralogies are a rare thing in MMA, but after three wars between UFC flyweight kings Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo, we are getting such a rarity at UFC 283 in January 2023. Let’s go see what the odds have to say about this.

With the betting favorite failing to come up with a win across the first three bouts, there is no favorite going into this fourth installment of flyweight excellency. Online gambling website Sportsbetting.ag has both the 125-pound champion Figueiredo, and the interim champ Moreno, listed with -110 moneylines respectively. So no matter who you bet on, a $100 wager either way stands to see a total payout of $190.91.

Their first fight was draw where Figgy was a -345 betting favorite and Moreno was a +275 dog. The second act resulted in a Moreno submission victory as a +155 dog, while Figueiredo was a -190 fave. In the third match, Deiveson walked away with a unanimous decision as a +160 underdog, with Brandon coming up short as a -190 favorite.

Who would you put your money on?

Check out the betting odds for Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

