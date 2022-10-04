Full fight video: Floyd Mayweather finishes Mikuru Asakura at the bell in ‘exhibition’

Retired boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather stopped 16-3 MMA fighter, Mikuru Asakura, in a boxing exhibition at Super RIZIN this past September 24th. The complete video of this event is now available for free.

Asakura got off to a strong start, landing several stingers early on that seemed to surprise Mayweather. The second round saw Asakura come up with a couple more stiff punches on the boxing G.O.A.T. but Floyd uncorked a nasty counter right hand that floored Mikuru just before the end of the round. Asakura could not be saved by the bell, so the count was initialized, but the Japanese MMA fighter was unable to continue so that’s where the exhibition ended.

The complete exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura is on RIZIN’s YouTube channel, and can be found below:

Next up for Mayweather, his retirement tour heads back to Dubai on November 13th for another exhibition — this time against the YouTuber Deji. Will you be tuning in?