‘I’m a main card guy’ - UFC newcomer Bo Nickal says he’ll retire if put on the prelims

Thanks to an impressive showing at Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, there’s now a lot of hype riding behind Bo Nickal’s name. So much so that he’s already been set for his UFC debut at UFC 282 on December 10th against Jamie Pickett.

The 26-year-old Nickal appeared on the MMA Hour on Monday, stating the fight with Picket is only “99%” done. And when he does officially enter the UFC, he only expects main card appearances moving forward.

“Am I a prelim guy? I’m not a prelim guy. If I have to fight in the prelims, I’ll just retire. I’m done,” he told Ariel Helwani.

“I don’t know if it’s in the contract, (but) they’ll do the right thing, they’ll do the smart thing. Like I said, if I’m on the prelims, I’ll retire. I’m out.

“I’ve seen them do it before. I’ve seen them do, like, a bigger fight on the prelims and stuff. But I’m a main card guy. It just doesn’t make sense.

“It’s Dana White’s Contender Series again, but I’m main eventing Dana White’s Contender Series at 2-0. Every fight I’m in is the main event. They’re putting me on the main card.”

Nickal currently holds a pro record of 3-0.