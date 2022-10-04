Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 197

UFC Vegas 61 storylines: Dern/Yan, Brown/Trinaldo, Barcelos/Jones, Davis/Borschev, Latifi/Oleink, Pico’s insane toughness, Pitbull wins again - 5:02

NEWS UPDATES

Antonio Inoki dies at 79 - 21:38

https://www.npr.org/2022/10/01/1126412128/pro-wrestler-politician-and-hostage-negotiator-antonio-inoki-dies-at-79

Cormier begs Rockhold to stay retired - 29:37

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/30/23380210/ufc-news-luke-rockhold-dont-come-back-daniel-cormier-begs-friend-rockhold-stay-away-from-mma

Contender Series fighters added to UFC game, but not Jamahal Hill - 35:16

https://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/jamahal-hill-sounds-off-after-dwcs-winners-are-added-to-the-ufc-video-game-while-he-remains-absent/

Xiong Jing Nan upset with “biased” ONE - 40:51

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/1/23381566/one-on-prime-video-2-results-xiong-jing-nan-wins-trilogy-claims-one-biased-towards-angela-lee-mma

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 48:17

Conor’s weird sparring session

https://twitter.com/FullCombat_/status/1575779584658010113

Paulo Costa, Patricky Pitbull participate in liver-eating contest

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/1/23382019/ufc-video-see-how-paulo-costa-performs-in-raw-meat-eating-contest-versus-the-liver-king-mma-news

Aaron Pico’s insane toughness

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1576410810750042112

Ben Rothwell’s big BKFC debut

https://twitter.com/mmamania/status/1576408035966078978

