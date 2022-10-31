UFC Vegas 64: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos — How to stream, start time, full fight card

The UFC is back in the APEX facility this weekend with a main event that could prove pivotal in the strawweight division. Brazilians Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos (both coming off big wins) are set to collide with the winner likely to be launched into the title conversation at 115 lbs.

The co-main event has Octagon veteran Neil Magny taking on Daniel Rodriguez. The main card also hosts impressive Brazilian heavyweight Jailton Almeida. He meets Maxim Grishin. The prelim card is headlined by Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. That portion of the event will also see red hot prospect Miranda Maverick take on Shanna Young.

Fight card

Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Josh Parisian vs. Chase Sherman

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson

Jailton Almeida vs. Maxim Grishin

Prelim card (4 p.n. ET on ESPN+)

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Miranda Maverick vs. Shana Young

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Liudvik Sholinian

Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario

Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal

Live Stream

UFC Vegas 64 will air on ESPN+.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

