UFC Vegas 64: Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos — How to stream, start time, full fight card

The UFC is back in the APEX facility this weekend with a main event that could prove pivotal in the strawweight division. Brazilians Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos (both coming off big wins) are set to collide with the winner likely to be launched into the title conversation at 115 lbs.
The co-main event has Octagon veteran Neil Magny taking on Daniel Rodriguez. The main card also hosts impressive Brazilian heavyweight Jailton Almeida. He meets Maxim Grishin. The prelim card is headlined by Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. That portion of the event will also see red hot prospect Miranda Maverick take on Shanna Young.
Fight card
Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Josh Parisian vs. Chase Sherman
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness
Mark Madsen vs. Grant Dawson
Jailton Almeida vs. Maxim Grishin
Prelim card (4 p.n. ET on ESPN+)
Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Miranda Maverick vs. Shana Young
Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez
Jinh Yu Frey vs. Polyana Viana
Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Liudvik Sholinian
Jake Hadley vs. Carlos Candelario
Ramona Pascual vs. Tamires Vidal
Live Stream
UFC Vegas 64 will air on ESPN+.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.
