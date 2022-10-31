UFC Vegas 63 Reactions & UFC Vegas 64 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast; he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show:

Review the prior weeks’ picks while offering up reactions to bouts from that event.

Announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not. (This is based on several criteria including relevancy to the sport as a whole).

This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. We endeavor to steer you toward fights which affect rankings, title contention, possess significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” exciting fights.; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen REACTIONS —

Overall, this 11-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s, four sweet submissions, and four hard-fought decisions; two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Tresean Gore, Roman Dolidze, Steve Garcia Jr., and Christian Rodriguez. FOTN: None for this event.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 63 Scorecards

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 63: ‘Kattar vs Allen’ fight card & current records...

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 29

At 8:00 — 11. Main Event: Arnold Allen (19-1) DEF. Calvin Kattar (23-7) — via TKO (injury) at 0:08 of Round 2

At 12:14 — 10. Co-Main: Max Griffin (19-9) DEF. Tim Means (32-14) — split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 14:16 — OFF TOPIC: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Boxing Match Discussion

9. 265lbs: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (8-0) DEF. Jared Vanderaa (12-10) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 20:44 — 8. 185lbs: Tresean Gore (4-2) DEF. Josh Fremd (9-4) — via submission (guillotine) at 0:49 of Round 2

At 23:30 — 7. 205lbs: Khalil Rountree Jr. (11-5) DEF. Dustin Jacoby (18-6) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 24:55 — 6. 185lbs: Roman Dolidze (11-1) DEF. Phil Hawes (12-4) — via KO at 4:09 of Round 1

At 29:19 — 5: 265lbs: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (20-8) DEF. Andrei Arlovski (34-21) - via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1

At 29:40 — 4. 185lbs: Jun Yong Park (15-5) DEF. Joseph Holmes (8-3) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:04 of Round 2

At 29:54 — 3. 145lbs: Steve Garcia Jr (13-5) DEF. Chase Hooper (11-3) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:32 of Round 1

At 32:10 — 2. 125lbs: Cody Durden (14-4) DEF. Carlos Mota (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 33:30 — 1. 135lbs: Christian Rodriguez (8-1) DEF. Joshua Weems (10-3) — via submission (anaconda choke) at 4:07 of Round 1

UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs Lemos PICKS — at 34:42

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 64 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 5th, 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC Vegas 64 (11 Cares):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. NOV. 5 — 7/4PM ETPT ( 11 Cares)

13. 115lbs: Marina Rodriguez (16-1) vs. Amanda Lemos (12-2) — At 49:23, 3 Cares

12. 170lbs: Neil Magny (26-9) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (17-2) — At 47:46, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

11. 265lbs: Josh Parisian (15-5) vs. Chase Sherman (16-10) — At 46:58

10. 125lbs: Tagir Ulanbekov (13-2) vs. Nate Maness (14-2) — At 44:44, 1 Care (Eugene)

9. 155lbs: Mark Madsen (12-0) vs. Grant Dawson (18-1) — At 43:31, 2 Cares (Stephie & John)

8. 265lbs: Jailton Almeida (17-2) vs. Maxim Grishin (32-9) — At 40:34, 3 Cares

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (0 Cares)

7. 145lbs: Darrick Minner (26-13) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (37-10) — At 40:15

6. 125lbs: Miranda Maverick (10-4) vs. Shanna Young (8-4) — At 39:16

5: 135lbs: Mario Bautista (10-2) vs. Benito Lopez (10-1) — At 38:46

4. 115lbs: Jinh Yu Frey (11-7) vs. Polyana Viana (12-5) — At 38:04

3. 135lbs: Johnny Munoz Jr. (11-2) vs. Liudvik Sholinian (9-2) — At 37:44

2. 125lbs: Jake Hadley (8-1) vs. Carlos Candelario (8-2) — At 37:05

1. 135lbs: Ramona Pascual (6-4) vs. Tamires Vidal (6-1) — At 36:20

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @LevelChangePod.

