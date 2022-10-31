Khalil Rountree to UFC: ‘Don’t call me’ for fights until I’m in the video game

On Saturday night at UFC Vegas 63, veteran Khalil Rountree Jr. extended his current win streak to three with a win over Dustin Jacoby in the main card opener. It was a close split decision that could’ve gone either way, but in the end, Rountree got the judges’ nod with a tally of 29-28, 28-29, and 28-28.

With this win, the 32-year-old Rountree expects to enter the top 15 rankings and take Jacoby’s number 13 spot. But as he stated in his post-fight media scrum, he won’t entertain any future fight offers until the UFC does him one huge favor.

“Don’t call me. Dana White, Hunter, Mick, don’t call me until I’m in the game. Don’t ask me who I want to fight next or when I want to fight next,” he told the media.

“Put me in the game. Make a call, tell EA Sports, like ‘Dude, this guy’s been in the UFC seven years. Get him in the game.’ That’s all I ask, man. And then we can start talking about what’s next and who’s next.”

Rountree’s win-loss slate is currently at 11-5 (with 1 NC).