‘EPO can’t save you anymore’ - Cody Garbrandt wants third fight with T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw currently holds two wins over former Team Alpha Male training partner Cody Garbrandt. And according to Dillashaw, he fought “No Love” with the same injured shoulder as he did when he faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280.

“I’ve fought like this before. I knocked out Cody Garbrandt twice with two blown-out shoulders. My shoulders were both dislocating for that Garbrandt fight,” Dillashaw said, explaining that the injury happened during the coaches’ challenge when they were filming TUF 25 in 2017.

Now, Garbrandt is firing back and he wants a third crack at his fellow ex-champion.

This dude is a bitch. 10 days before our first fight the UFC flew me to Las Vegas to get epidural shots in my back because I couldn’t even walk I didn’t make any excuses or cry about it after I lost this cheating bastard. Me vs tj book that shit epo can’t save you anymore. https://t.co/vXFMwf0ybG — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 30, 2022

Garbrandt has been accusing Dillashaw of PED use way before the latter was popped for EPO in 2019 and subsequently suspended for two years. He now seems to take pleasure in the fact that he was right on the money.

This is Gold https://t.co/5hBEm7KGVA — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 30, 2022

He couldn’t even walk to the corner on his own after the first round look up what epo can do for you. https://t.co/08w6YrqS0b — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 30, 2022

Garbrandt (12-5), who is currently on a two-fight skid, last saw action at UFC 269 in December against Kai Kara-France for his flyweight debut. He lost via first-round TKO.