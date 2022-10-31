Boxing betting odds: Who will be Jake Pauls’s next opponent?

Jake Paul has been proving people wrong left and right, and currently has a plethora of potential opponents to choose from. We now have betting odds for his next possible adversary, and the list is compiled of MMA fighters, retired boxers, active boxers, and even his brother.

After Paul’s win over Anderson Silva, the YouTube star expressed his desire to compete against newly minted free agent Nate Diaz. So naturally Diaz is favored here to be next in line, with those odds nesting around +175. If we learned anything from Nate’s last fight, it’s that the card is always subject to change.

Behind Diaz is an actual up and coming boxer in Tommy Fury, who is floating around the +500 mark. Jake has been trying to face Fury for some time now, but for various reasons the matchup has yet to manifest. The oddsmakers have not forgotten.

Clocking in with a moneyline of +700 is former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall. The former UFC fighter just won his professional boxing debut against former NFL star Le’Veon Bell on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard. He is clearly on Paul’s radar, so that matchup could serve as a fill-in if he can’t get a deal done with a bigger name.

Towards the bottom of the list you’ll find one of the very best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet in Canelo Alvarez, however, the chances of that big of a leap being the next matchup for Paul have been labeled with an unlikely line of +3300. Also available at the same moneyline as Canelo, are boxing legends Oscar De La Hoya and Manny Pacquiao. The least likely name mentioned is his brother Logan Paul, who has been designated with a moneyline of +6600.

Check out the betting odds for Jake Paul’s Next Opponent, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

Nate Diaz +175

Tommy Fury +500

Uriah Hall +700

Dillon Danis +800

Jorge Masvidal +900

Conor McGregor +1000

KSI +1100

Floyd Mayweather +1600

Anderson Silva +2500

Mike Tyson +2500

Canelo Alvarez +3300

Manny Pacquiao +3300

Nick Diaz +3300

Oscar De La Hoya +3300

Logan Paul +6600

