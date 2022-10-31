Georges St-Pierre says he’s finally ‘free’ from UFC contract, five years after last fight

Former two-division UFC champion Georges St-Pierre last fought on November 4, 2017. St-Pierre, who returned to the octagon after nearly four years of inactivity, defeated Michael Bisping on that night to claim the UFC middleweight title. That date is significant because on November 4, 2022, it will be five years since St-Pierre fought under the UFC banner.

The five years that St-Pierre has been away from the octagon are significant because sometime in 2017 the UFC reportedly changed their promotional agreements. That change put a maximum period on those deals of five years. It seems as if St-Pierre was under one of those updated deals when he signed to fight Bisping in 2017 because the UFC Hall of Famer recently announced (perhaps a few days prematurely) that he is no longer under contract with the UFC.

“I don’t know the exact date, but I’m glad I’m free,” St-Pierre told MMA Junkie. “I can do whatever I want. But my days of trying to prove I’m the strongest guy in the world are gone, you know what I mean?”

It does not sound like St-Pierre is interested in returning to MMA or trying his hand at boxing, but he also did not slam the door shut on the possibility of participating in some type of athletic competition.

“I could do something, but it needs to be something well organized, and maybe something where the risks of injury are to the minimum, not something that’s too crazy because my days of competing are over,” St-Pierre said. “If I do it, I will do it well and train my ass off. You never say never, but it needs to be in the right timing. We’ll see.”

Bloody Elbow’s business expert John Nash also chimed in on the possible end date of his contract.

GSP said he was a free agent back in 2016 too and the UFC refuted it. Maybe he is but based on the language in their boilerplate contract he should becomes a free agent later this week or, if he ever officially retired, five years from that day. https://t.co/dpaJLPmspe pic.twitter.com/mGkIaGiNjM — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 30, 2022

St-Pierre’s career MMA record stands at 26-2. He was a two-time UFC welterweight champion. His second title reign began in April 2008 when he defeated the man who ended his first run as champ, Matt Serra. St-Pierre defended his crown nine times before stepping away from the sport in November 2013 following his split decision win over Johny Hendricks.