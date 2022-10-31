Jake Paul says ‘MMA guys have bigger balls’ than boxers, not afraid of losing

Jake Paul has heaped praise on MMA fighters as having more heart than boxers after two failed bouts with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.

Both of Paul’s previous opponents, Fury and Rahman, didn’t make it to the ring despite weeks of hype in the media whereas Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva, all of whom represent MMA, stepped up to the plate and put their reputations on the line against a much younger albeit more inexperienced fighter in Ohio’s Problem Child, Jake Paul.

The 25-year-old YouTube star, who defeated Anderson Silva at the weekend, credited MMA fighters for their willingness to step up and fight on short notice, which is more than can be said about boxers Fury and Rahman, both of whom he alleges were ducking him.

“I think these MMA guys have bigger balls, and that’s just proven because they’ve gotten in the ring with me every single time,” Paul told reporters before his fight with Silva (h/t MMA News). “Tyron Woodley got in the ring with me on short notice, so they’re down. They’re about that action and that’s the kind of mentality that I have and that I want to bring to the ring. I’m not scared of anyone, not afraid to back down from any challenge.”

“A lot of these boxers, they’re just ducking people, and that’s why you don’t see the biggest fights in boxing happen because they’re scared of losing that ‘0’. In MMA, it’s more common to lose and go get another chance and make a run back at the title. In boxing if you lose, it’s very frowned upon, so I think people are more protective of their opponents and protecting themselves from losing.”

After his win over Silva, Paul called out Canelo Alvarez and Nate Diaz, with the latter the favorite to step into the boxing ring with him next, per Sportsbetting.ag.