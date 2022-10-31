Anderson Silva: ‘I know I lost’ to Jake Paul, ‘I’m superhero, but sometimes my half-human fails’

Moments after his loss to Jake Paul on Saturday night, Anderson Silva knew what went wrong for him.

In a competitive eight-rounder, Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision in what is the biggest win of his career thus far. Though clear he was on his way to a win, the ‘Problem Child’ sealed the deal with a knockdown, sending the ‘Spider’ to the canvas in the final round. The judges’ scorecards were 77-74, 78-73 and 78-73 in favor of Paul, who improved to 6-0 as a professional.

Speaking to reporters at his post-fight press conference, Silva had no issue with admitting Paul was ‘better than him’ in the ring.

“I failed in the strategy, and the last round, Jake take a good punch and my base was not correct,” said Silva (video provided by MMA Fighting). “That’s what my coach said, my base was not correct and that’s [why] I took the punch. But I didn’t feel knocked out. I don’t feel power, but I wasn’t in good balance and that’s when I take the punch.

“I just talked to my coach: ‘I don’t believe it’. I trained hard not to do the same stupid position, but I’m human,” continued Silva. “I’m superhero, but sometimes, my half-human fails.”

When asked about a potential rematch with Paul, Silva left the door open for it, but had no interest in doing it for revenge.

“I think it’s very important that people respect the moment — Jake’s moment now,” said Silva. “I’m [a] black samurai. I know I lost. I know I failed in my whole strategy and my opponent win. And I need to respect that. I’m not the same [as] the other guys that fought with Jake. ‘Oh, I need revenge. I need rematch.’ I don’t know. Let’s go see what happens. Maybe, I don’t know.”

For his next challenge, Silva heads to Abu Dhabi to compete in a jiu-jitsu tournament. And after that, the former UFC middleweight champion expects to return to the ring.

“I can’t stop,” said Silva.