Boxing odds: Jake Paul flips from underdog to sizable betting favorite against Nate Diaz

The YouTube sensation turned prizefighter known as Jake Paul just produced a unanimous decision victory in a boxing match with MMA royalty in Anderson Silva. On the mic after his match, Paul called out the now ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz, who is fresh off of an MMA victory over Tony Ferguson. After Diaz sub’d Ferguson back in September, betting odds surfaced for a potential boxing match between him and Jake Paul. After Jake bested “The Spider,” those odds were drastically changed.

Last month Diaz opened up as a -200 betting favorite, with a +150 comeback on Paul. That line has now completely shifted around, with Paul now being heavily favored over Diaz. Jake is now listed as a sizable -260 betting favorite, and a $100 bet his way stands to make a profit of $ 38.46. Diaz has now fallen deep into underdog territory at +200, so dropping a $100 on Nate could possibly payout $300 altogether.

The website states that this fight must happen in 2023, it must be boxing only, and they can use any size gloves. The winner also must be declared at ringside.

With both fighters appearing down for a boxing match against one another, and with the build up seeming to have already begun, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before Jake and Nate have a fight date. You probably won’t be surprised these two get booked, but are you surprised at the odds flip?

Check out the betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

