Jake Paul slams ‘street gangster’ Nate Diaz after suggesting Anderson Silva fight was fixed

Nate Diaz has suggested Anderson Silva was on the ‘payroll’ against Jake Paul as the Stockton local isn’t convinced the latter won the fight legitimately.

Your all on payroll pic.twitter.com/PZdKIMAodq — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 30, 2022

“Your all on payroll,” Diaz Tweeted with a video of rap legend Tupac saying he doesn’t “support the phonies”.

Diaz’s comments come after the UFC veteran and fan favorite reportedly started a backstage brawl with Jake Paul’s entourage in which he appeared to slap someone in the face.

‘The Problem Child’ clapped back at Diaz after his decision win over ‘The Spider’, branding Diaz a ‘street gangster’ and urging him to settle their differences in the boxing ring instead of the streets.

“Everyone wants that fight. He tried to fight people in the hallway. Nate, stop fighting people for free,” Paul, who extended his record to 6-0, told reporters at Saturday’s post-fight press conference in Arizona.“ Let’s do it in the ring, okay? I know you’re a little slow, buddy. But we can make that fight happen.”

Jake Paul tells "street gangster" Nate Diaz to "stop fighting people for free" and trying to "act tough" #PaulSilva



"Why you trying to beat someone up in a hallway, bro?" pic.twitter.com/D800Vb70XE — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 30, 2022

“It’s typical of him. That’s what he likes to do. He’s a street gangster. He likes to act tough and he’s really not. Why are you trying to beat someone up in the hallway?”

Diaz has vowed to ‘take over’ boxing and ‘own another sport’ after closing out his UFC contract with a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He told reporters last month: “I want to get out of the UFC and show all the fighters how to take over and own another sport. Boxing, kickboxing, jiu jitsu, I’m the creme de la creme right here and I’m coming for you.”