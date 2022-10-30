Jake Paul tells Dana White to come out of ‘hiding’ after Anderson Silva win

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has done it again, adding another former MMA champion to his resume and extending his professional record to 6-0 with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over UFC legend Anderson Silva last night at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul, who boasts knockout victories over Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, outlanded Silva for most of the contest and even floored ‘The Spider’ with a big right hand in the eighth round of the fight, silencing his critics in convincing fashion and proving himself a worthy boxer in the eyes of his fanbase.

After the fight, ‘The Problem Child’ sent a public message to Dana White, urging the UFC president to come out of hiding and stop sabotaging his career by downplaying his accomplishments. He also doubled down on his commitment to launch a United Fighters Association that helps UFC fighters get better pay and long-term healthcare.

“Dana? Dana? Dana? Bro, you said I wouldn’t do this… And I did it!” Paul said at the post-fight press conference (h/t BJPenn.com). “And with flying colors. But, you know, he’s in hiding. You know, he’s trying to do everything he can to stop my run, to sabotage my fights. He hates me. He hates what I’m doing. He hates that I am exposing his business. Now, you know, we’re going to band together and create a United Fighters Association to help UFC fighters… All MMA fighters and boxers. To get more fighter pay and long-term healthcare. That’s a big, big undertaking that I’ve been wanting to do for the whole entire time of my career.”

Jake Paul's message to Dana White.pic.twitter.com/SgdB4ujsPM — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 30, 2022

“I want to make a fighters union. So, man, Dana White can suck this dick,” he concluded.

After beating Silva, 25-year-old Paul called out Nate Diaz, calling the UFC veteran a ‘b-tch’ for allegedly starting a backstage scuffle with his entourage before the fight.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b—ch,” he said. “He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some shit. And then he always leaves the f—king arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b—ch and fight me.”

If Diaz doesn’t step up, Paul wants to fight boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez, claiming the Mexican champion wouldn’t have been able to ‘beat a legend like Anderson Silva’ the way he did.

“And Canelo, you too! You guys said you can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva. But I just did it, so why can’t I beat Canelo? F—k y’all.”