Krzysztof Jotko removed from roster after nine-year run with UFC

Krzysztof Jotko has fought for the final time in the UFC.

UFC Roster Watch on Twitter revealed that Jotko has been removed from the roster, ending his nearly decade-long tenure.

In his most recent appearance, the Polish fighter suffered a first-round rear-naked choke loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Vegas 61 earlier this month. That loss snapped a two-fight win streak for Jotko, who defeated Misha Cirkunov and Gerald Meerschaert in consecutive appearances at UFC Vegas 38 and UFC Vegas 53.

Following a 13-0 start to his professional career, Jotko was signed to the UFC. The American Top Team (ATT) product was successful in his debut, defeating Bruno Santos at UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Bigfoot in 2013. His first hiccup came in his next fight against Magnus Cedenblad, who submitted him by second-round guillotine choke.

Jotko rebounded from his first UFC loss and rattled off five straight wins over the likes of Scott Askham, Tamdan McCrory and Thales Leites. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old saw his run come to an end, as he fell short to David Branch, Uriah Hall and Brad Tavares in his next three fights.

Fortunately, Jotko returned to the win column and secured three more wins. However, in his next appearance, he lost to Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 25 last May.

Jotko leaves the UFC with a record of 11-6 with the promotion.

Also released from the UFC was Askar Askarov, the No. 4 flyweight in the division. According to the ‘Bullet,’ he requested the release to address some health concerns he has faced recently.