Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva results and post-fight analysis

Jake Paul got the biggest win of his career, knocking down Anderson Silva in the final round and winning a well earned decision.

Perhaps it was Father Time finally catching up to the 47-year-old UFC legend, old habits showing up, or a bit of both, but Silva again spent too much time being tentative or playing to the crowd. Like many of his past MMA fights, Silva’s output was way too low and he just waited for long stretches, giving up important rounds even when he had clear advantages in many areas.

Every time Silva pressed and put Paul on his back foot, he looked like the much more technical and more complete boxer, despite lacking that pro boxing experience on paper. Unfortunately, he didn’t do that enough, and sat in the middle of the ring and unnecessarily allowed Paul to play his game.

Maybe it was age and his body not being able to keep that pace up, but Silva lacked urgency and only tried to pressure forward in spurts. Paul didn’t really get to truly impose his game, as much as Silva just decided to fight his kind of fight, but to his credit, Paul did very well every time he got — or was given — those chances. He was obviously more comfortable from distance, and when Silva engaged him there, Paul was able to rack up his punch count, bloody his nose, and take pivotal rounds.

Maybe it was also a good sign of late fight adjustments, but that the knockdown at the end was actually from an exchange on the inside, landing a right as Silva was trying to break away. I’m not sure about the two other wide scores, but Paul clearly deserved that hard fought decision.

As expected, the YouTuber turned boxer still clearly has a lot to improve on — like his footwork, inside-fighting, and even his basic composure when he fights off his back foot — but he passed an important test at this point of his young career.