Nate Diaz removed by security from Jake Paul event; more videos released from backstage scuffle

Nate Diaz attended the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva event, where his teammate also fought in the undercard. With a potential boxing match on the horizon, Team Diaz and Team Paul somewhat unsurprisingly got into it backstage. The scuffle immediately made the rounds on social media, with more footage being released since.

One of the clips appears to be Diaz slapping one of the members from Jake Paul’s team, before security breaks it up.

Fight broke out between Team Jake Paul and Nate Diaz #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/bnvLgiTo6c — GIX MMA (@ufc_gix) October 30, 2022

Nate Diaz slaps someone in the face #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/huNONfW6Ck — FullCombat (@FullCombat_) October 30, 2022

Diaz, who went live on Instagram, was also seen being escorted out of the arena by security after the altercation.

Nate Diaz just got kicked out by the police and threatened to be arrested during Jake Paul’s entrance pic.twitter.com/MAW48uRJLV — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) October 30, 2022

Paul appeared to be aware of the situation, noting how Diaz wasn’t in the arena when he called him out.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b—ch,” Paul said after the decision win over Silva. “He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some shit. And then he always leaves the f—king arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b—ch and fight me.”

Diaz, who will be free agent after completing his UFC contract, seems to also be open to the lucrative fight. Paul improved to 6-0 as a professional boxer, and now holds three wins over former UFC stars. Will Diaz be the fourth?