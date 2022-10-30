Video: Jake Paul calls out ‘b—ch’ Nate Diaz, Canelo Alvarez after beating Anderson Silva

Jake Paul won the biggest fight of his career, going back-and-forth and defeating a much older, although far more experienced fighter in Anderson Silva. Paul even stamped his win by knocking down the UFC legend in the final round to win a hard earned decision.

“It’s a surreal moment. Hard work pays off,” Paul said after the win. “I want to say thank to Anderson Silva. He was my idol growing up. He inspired me to be great. He was the first celebrity I ever met.”

He didn’t have the same complimentary words about Nate Diaz though, who had a backstage scuffle with Jake Paul’s entourage before the fight with Silva started.

“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b—ch,” he said. “He tried to come into my locker room. He tried to cause some shit. And then he always leaves the f—king arena. So Nate Diaz, stop being a b—ch and fight me.

“And Canelo, you too! You guys said you can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva. But I just did it, so why can’t I beat Canelo? F—k y’all.”