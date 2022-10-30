Late knockdown! Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Saturday night, YouTuber turned boxing star Jake Paul faced off against UFC great Anderson Silva. The age gap is intense — over two decades — with the 25-year-old Paul going against a 47-year-old. The experience in fighting is also wide, though Silva’s is mostly from mixed martial arts.

Silva clowned around way too much, like he did in a lot of his previous fights, giving way too many rounds away. It was very competitive all throughout. Silva looked to have a clear advantage every time he pressed forward and backed Paul up, but he spent way too much time waiting at distance for most of the contest, where Paul landed his best shots. In the 8th round, Paul was able to drop Silva as well, sealing any question about the decision after that 10-8 score.

The final scores were surprisingly wide, but Paul got the well deserved decision victory.

After the win, Paul remained undefeated and is now 6-0, while Silva drops to to 3-2 in boxing.

Official Result: Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva by Unanimous Decision (77-74, 78-73 x2)

Watch the highlights from the boxing match below: