Video: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz full fight highlights

Saturday night in New York, former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko returned from a long layoff after serving in the military for the war in Ukraine. After a year out, the now 34-year-old Lomachenko took on an undefeated Jamaine Ortiz in what was still basically considered by some as a tune up for the two-time Olympic gold medalist. It was far more competitive than most expected though.

The far bigger Ortiz stepped up and gave Lomachenko problems early as the Ukrainian star started slow as he normally does. Lomachenko then started to pick up the pace starting on the fifth round. It was competitive all throughout, with a very game Ortiz.

In the end though, it was Lomachenko who won a decision after picking things up, finding his groove, and closing very strong.

Official result: Vasiliy Lomachenko def. Jamaine Ortiz by Unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 117-111)

Watch the highlights from the boxing match below: