‘Dana White breaking his TV!’ - Pros react to Jake Paul beating Anderson Silva

Jake Paul defeated an MMA legend.

By Tim Bissell
Jake Paul v Anderson Silva
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul just broke the hearts of many MMA fans, by outlasting and knocking down former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. There was some ‘Spider’ magic sprinkled in throughout the eight rounds. However, it wasn’t enough for the 47-year-old to beat-up the much younger and more athletic Paul, who—it has to be said—has worked very hard on his boxing of late.

The win gives Paul a 6-0 record, following his two victories over Tyron Woodley and wins against Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and Ali Eson Gib.

Let’s see what pros, from both MMA and boxing, thought about what went down:

And here’s what two heavy hitters thought of the knockdown:

So who’s next for Jake Paul? He called out Nate Diaz, who he accused of trying to break into his locker room. He also called out Canelo Alvarez. One thing is for sure... he’s not going anywhere.

