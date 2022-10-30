‘Dana White breaking his TV!’ - Pros react to Jake Paul beating Anderson Silva

Jake Paul just broke the hearts of many MMA fans, by outlasting and knocking down former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. There was some ‘Spider’ magic sprinkled in throughout the eight rounds. However, it wasn’t enough for the 47-year-old to beat-up the much younger and more athletic Paul, who—it has to be said—has worked very hard on his boxing of late.

The win gives Paul a 6-0 record, following his two victories over Tyron Woodley and wins against Ben Askren, Nate Robinson and Ali Eson Gib.

Let’s see what pros, from both MMA and boxing, thought about what went down:

Great fight by both fighters. Jake beat a legend in mma. Makes me wana get in there #paulvssilva — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2022

Jake looked good. Anderson looked good for his age but just didn’t do enough. Was most effective when he was coming forward and fainting. But only saw that in two or three rounds. #SilvaPaul — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 30, 2022

Jake definitely works hard — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 30, 2022

Jake paul just “beat” Anderson silva 78-73. I don’t believe he’s buying these wins but i had Silva up significantly. — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) October 30, 2022

Dana White somewhere breaking his 300 inch tv right now #paulvssilva #PaulSilva — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022

I wonder what Dana think about this fight right now #JakevsSilva — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 30, 2022

Anderson Silva being Anderson Silva is exactly why we’re all watching this fight — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

MMA gods, be good to Anderson Silva tonight please. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 30, 2022

Please Anderson — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) October 30, 2022

Maaannn are we about to get our hearts broke?! — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2022

And here’s what two heavy hitters thought of the knockdown:

Shit !!!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 30, 2022

Damn ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 30, 2022

So who’s next for Jake Paul? He called out Nate Diaz, who he accused of trying to break into his locker room. He also called out Canelo Alvarez. One thing is for sure... he’s not going anywhere.