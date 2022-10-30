Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva post-fight press conference live stream

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is over, and now it is time to hear from our winner.

Join us here on Bloody Elbow around 1 AM ET/10 PM PT for a live stream of the post-fight press conference live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. You can watch it below, courtesy of the official YouTube channel of Showtime Sports:

Expected to be in attendance are our headliners Paul and Silva, who stepped in the ring for a scheduled eight-rounder on Saturday night. Also expected are winners from the rest of the pay-per-view event, which featured matches such as ex-NFL running back Le’Veon Bell vs. former UFC middleweight fighter Uriah Hall and Team Nate Diaz representative Chris Avila vs. YouTube influencer Dr. Mikhail ‘Mike’ Varshavski.

This is a very interesting group, so feel free to tune in and hear what they have to say!

It should be noted that the post-fight press conference may start later than scheduled, so as usual, it is best to prepare for a delay.