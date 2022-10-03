‘He doesn’t have a community’, Michael Bisping guesses at reasoning behind Conor McGregor’s volatile outbursts

Conor McGregor has been letting loose on Twitter, again. This time, the target of his ranting was not a former in-cage rival. Instead, he’s taken issue with fellow former UFC champ Michael Bisping (and not for the first time).

The latest round of online theatrics produced by McGregor includes threatening posts that seem to suggest that the Irishman could attack Bisping at his home or workplace.

The tirade started when McGregor boasted about a movie role online, which included a dig at Bisping’s acting career. Bisping responded by saying he wasn’t sure why McGregor was targeting him again.

That lead to an angry series of messages from McGregor, which included a since deleted voice note that said the following:

“Do you want to go to war man, yeah? Do you want to go to f**king war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah. Security, you little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up. Where do you stay when you’re in Vegas again, pal? Little Apex fucking pad.”

“Keep my name out of your f**king mouth in any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. Yup, Laguna, you little dope. Yup the Mancs, yeah! Go back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

Bisping chatted about the outburst with UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith. With Smith, Bisping guessed that a big reason for McGregor’s behaviour might be loneliness.

“The level of fame that he’s reached is astronomical and it’s very, very rare,” said Bisping (ht Sportskeeda). “You’re talking about big-time A-listers. There’s a lot of people at that level, but to achieve it is f***ing very rare... I know a few people like that [and] they do get lonely. They can’t go anywhere, they can’t trust people, so I don’t know if that’s the case with him or whatever... He doesn’t have a community, [but] he’s still got tons of fans, you can’t deny that.”

McGregor’s online activity has grown more volatile ever since he suffered a broken leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last year.

Among his angry tweets are what could be called threats against Poirier’s family and derivise remarks about the death of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father.

McGregor lost twice to Poirier in 2021, dropped his record to 1-4 (1-5 if you include his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather) since he won the UFC lightweight title in 2016.

It is thought that McGregor, who is currently filming a role in the Roadhouse remake, is expected to make a return to competition in 2023.