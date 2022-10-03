 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 62: ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Contributors: June M. Williams and Milan Ordoñez
Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 62, which goes down on Saturday, October 15th. from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Flyweight contenders, Alexa Grasso and Viviane ‘Vivi’ Araujo, will have what should be a thrilling 125lb top contenders brawl.

The co-main is a Bantamweight war where up-and-comer, Jonathan ‘Dragon’ Martinez, will face fight veteran, ‘Killer’ Cub Swanson.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, bonus thrills come with bouts between the likes of, Askar Askarov vs Brandon Royval, Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield, Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez, and more, all on this stacked 13-bout Fight Night card!

UFC Vegas 62 main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, this is preceded by eight Prelims on also on ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

OFFICIAL UFC VEGAS 62: GRASSO VS ARAUJO FIGHT POSTER

FLYWEIGHT SHOWDOWN — Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo - OCT 15 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, with a live audience again to see a thrilling 125lb women’s Flyweight top contenders brawl between No 5 division ranked, Alexa Grasso (14-3) who looks to stop the rise of her No. 6 division ranked foe, Viviane Araujo (11-3). In UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, hard-hitting Bantamweights go to war when rising star Jonathan Martinez meets up with fight veteran, Cub Swanson. Plus — Askar Askarov vs Brandon Royval, Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield, Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez — all on this Fight Night main card! Tune-in for a stacked 13-bout event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

