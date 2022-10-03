UFC Vegas 62: ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 62, which goes down on Saturday, October 15th. from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Flyweight contenders, Alexa Grasso and Viviane ‘Vivi’ Araujo, will have what should be a thrilling 125lb top contenders brawl.

The co-main is a Bantamweight war where up-and-comer, Jonathan ‘Dragon’ Martinez, will face fight veteran, ‘Killer’ Cub Swanson.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, bonus thrills come with bouts between the likes of, Askar Askarov vs Brandon Royval, Misha Cirkunov vs Alonzo Menifield, Neil Magny vs Daniel Rodriguez, and more, all on this stacked 13-bout Fight Night card!

UFC Vegas 62 main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, this is preceded by eight Prelims on also on ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.