Fights on Tap: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett among 8 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
The UFC either announced or finalized eight fights this week, and the debut of a red-hot prospect is among us.
Days after his successful appearance on Contender Series (again), Bo Nickal is set for his debut. The undefeated prospect shares the Octagon with Jamie Pickett at UFC 282, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The ceiling is high for Nickal, who is already being tapped to defeat the upper echelon of the UFC middleweight division, such as Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev. But before he can get to either of those names, the American Top Team product must get through his first appearance against Pickett.
A fellow Contender Series graduate, Pickett is 2-4 in the UFC. The ‘Night Wolf’ has lost to Kyle Daukaus and Denis Tiuliulin in his past two outings.
UFC Fight Night — November 19
Jose Johnson vs. Vince Morales — bantamweight
UFC 282 — December 10
Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador — flyweight
Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — December 17
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov — lightweight
Michael Morales vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — January 14
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov — middleweight
UFC 283 — January 21
Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues — middleweight
Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn — women’s featherweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
2022 PFL Championships — November 25
Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco — women’s lightweight
Brendan Loughnane vs Bubba Jenkins — featherweight
Shane Burgos vs Marlon Moraes — featherweight
Ante Delija vs Matheus Scheffel — heavyweight
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Stevie Ray — lightweight
Sadibou Sy vs Dilano Taylor — welterweight
Robert Wilkinson vs Omari Akhmedov — middleweight
Natan Schulte vs Jeremy Stephens — lightweight
Dakota Ditcheva vs Katherine Corogenes — women’s flyweight
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs Tom Graesser — lightweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 144 — October 7
Emanuele Zaccaria vs. Bogdan Barbu — bantamweight
Cage Warriors 145 — November 4
Ryan Shelley vs. Josh Reed — featherweight
Cage Warriors 146 — November 12
Aaron Aby vs. Stipe Brčić — flyweight
Matt Figlak vs. Jimmy Wallhead — welterweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 75 — October 14
Tomasz Narkun vs. Luis Henrique da Silva — light heavyweight
Adrianna Kreft vs. Petra Částková — women’s flyweight
Adam Tomasik vs. Mădălin Pîrvulescu — light heavyweight
