Fights on Tap: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett among 8 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Who was the ‘MVP’ of the weekend: the UFC (UFC Vegas 61), Bellator (Bellator 286), ONE Championship (ONE on Prime Video 2) or BKFC (BKFC 30)? Leave it in the comments below. With those events now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized eight fights this week, and the debut of a red-hot prospect is among us.

Days after his successful appearance on Contender Series (again), Bo Nickal is set for his debut. The undefeated prospect shares the Octagon with Jamie Pickett at UFC 282, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ceiling is high for Nickal, who is already being tapped to defeat the upper echelon of the UFC middleweight division, such as Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev. But before he can get to either of those names, the American Top Team product must get through his first appearance against Pickett.

A fellow Contender Series graduate, Pickett is 2-4 in the UFC. The ‘Night Wolf’ has lost to Kyle Daukaus and Denis Tiuliulin in his past two outings.

UFC Fight Night — November 19

Jose Johnson vs. Vince Morales — bantamweight

First rep. by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania

UFC 282 — December 10

Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador — flyweight

First rep. by Raphael Marinho of Combate

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett — middleweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov — lightweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

Michael Morales vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov — welterweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

UFC Fight Night — January 14

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov — middleweight

First rep. by La Sueur

UFC 283 — January 21

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues — middleweight

First rep. by Laerte Viana of Super Lutas

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn — women’s featherweight

First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

2022 PFL Championships — November 25

Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco — women’s lightweight

Brendan Loughnane vs Bubba Jenkins — featherweight

Shane Burgos vs Marlon Moraes — featherweight

Ante Delija vs Matheus Scheffel — heavyweight

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs Stevie Ray — lightweight

Sadibou Sy vs Dilano Taylor — welterweight

Robert Wilkinson vs Omari Akhmedov — middleweight

Natan Schulte vs Jeremy Stephens — lightweight

Dakota Ditcheva vs Katherine Corogenes — women’s flyweight

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs Tom Graesser — lightweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 144 — October 7

Emanuele Zaccaria vs. Bogdan Barbu — bantamweight

Cage Warriors 145 — November 4

Ryan Shelley vs. Josh Reed — featherweight

Cage Warriors 146 — November 12

Aaron Aby vs. Stipe Brčić — flyweight

Matt Figlak vs. Jimmy Wallhead — welterweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 75 — October 14

Tomasz Narkun vs. Luis Henrique da Silva — light heavyweight

Adrianna Kreft vs. Petra Částková — women’s flyweight

Adam Tomasik vs. Mădălin Pîrvulescu — light heavyweight