UFC Vegas 61 Reactions & UFC Vegas 62 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Yan REACTIONS

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw four exciting first round finishes, three thrilling KO/TKO’s - including our main event, two sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Guido Cannetti, Chelsea Chandler, Brendan Allen, & Joaquim Silva. FOTN: Daniel Santos Def. John Castañeda.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs Yan’ fight card & current records —

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 61 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT 1

11. Yan Xiaonan (16-3) DEF. Mackenzie Dern (12-3) — via majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47)

10. Randy Brown (16-4) DEF. Francisco Trinaldo (28-9) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

9. Raoni Barcelos (17-3) DEF. Trevin Jones (13-9) — via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

8. Sodiq Yusuff (13-2) DEF. Don Shainis (12-4) — via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:30 of Round 1

7. Mike Davis (10-2) DEF. Viacheslav Borshchev (6-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-26)

PRELIMS

6. Daniel Santos (10-2) DEF. John Castañeda (19-6) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:28 of Round 2

5. Ilir Latifi (16-8) DEF. Aleksei Oleinik (60-17) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Joaquim Silva (12-3) DEF. Jesse Ronson (21-12) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:02 of Round 2

3. Brendan Allen (20-5) DEF. Krzysztof Jotko (24-6) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:17 of Round 1

2. Chelsea Chandler (5-1) DEF. Julija Stoliarenko (10-7) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1

1. Guido Cannetti (10-6) DEF. Randy Costa (6-4) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:04 of Round 1

UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs Araujo PICKS

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 62 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 15th, 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 15 — 7/4PM ETPT

13. 125lbs: Alexa Grasso (14-3) vs. Viviane Araujo (11-3)

12. 135lbs: Jonathan Martinez (16-4) vs. Cub Swanson (28-12)

11. 125lbs: Askar Askarov (14-1) vs. Brandon Royval (14-6)

10. 205lbs: Misha Cirkunov (15-8) vs. Alonzo Menifield (12-3)

9. 170lbs: Neil Magny (26-9) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (17-2)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT

8. 115lbs: Piera Rodriguez (8-0) vs. Sam Hughes (7-4)

7. 125lbs: C.J. Vergara (10-3) vs. Tatsuro Taira (11-0)

6. 135lbs: Mana Martinez (9-3) vs. Brandon Davis (14-9)

5. 170lbs: Mike Jackson (1-1) vs. Pete Rodriguez (4-1)

4. 135lbs: Raphael Assunçāo (11-3) vs. Victor Henry (21-11)

3. 145lbs: Melsik Baghdasaryan (32-9-2) vs. Joanderson Brito (15-5)

2. 185lbs: Nick Maximov (60-16) vs. Jacob Malkoun (15-8)

1. 185lbs: Duško Todorović (11-3) vs. Jordan Wright (12-3)

