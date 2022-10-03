Floyd Mayweather to Manny Pacquiao: ‘Don’t let them trick you into getting your ass whooped again’

Retirement declarations aren’t permanent, especially in prizefighting. We’ve all seen both in MMA and boxing, even from those who’ve done enough to ride off into the sunset for good.

Case in point: eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. After a failed presidential bid in his home country, “Pacman” is planning a return to the squared ring in January in an exhibition bout against former sparring partner Jaber Zayani. This fight follows his charity bout with YouTuber DK Yoo, whom he faces in Seoul this December.

The 43-year-old Pacquiao was recently in Japan to support Mikuru Asakura against former rival Floyd Mayweather Jr. The two once again shared the stage during a pre-fight presser, where Floyd Jr. gave this piece of advice to Pacquiao, whom he recognized and lauded as a Hall of Famer.

“When we talk about Hall of Famers, he’s a Hall of Famer. But nobody has the remedy on how to beat Floyd Mayweather.

“Don’t let them trick you into getting your ass whooped again.”

The 45-year-old Mayweather (pro record 50-0) has so far been successful in all of his exhibition matches since retirement, including an eight-rounder with Logan Paul in 2021. After his KO win over Asakura a week ago, he will now prepare for another exhibition against Deji Olatunji on November 13 in Dubai.

As for Pacquiao (62-8-2), he last fought in August 2021 against Yordenis Ugas and lost via decision.