Video: Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s teams reportedly brawl backstage - UPDATED

Hours before Jake Paul was due to face Anderson Silva in a headlining bout on Showtime, his team reportedly got into a scuffle with members of Nate Diaz’s entourage.

Video of what went down comes via Cageside Press.

Something just popped off in the back between what looks like Nate Diaz and his team with possibly Jake Paul’s team. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/A9FN2ba7c4 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) October 30, 2022

Diaz was in attendance for Paul vs. Silva to watch his teammate Chris Avila take on influencer Doctor Mike. Avila would win by unanimous decision. Diaz is also tipped to fight Paul, regardless of what happens tonight in his fight with Silva.

Diaz is free to box Paul thanks to his contract with the UFC expiring after his win over Tony Ferguson at last month’s UFC 279. That event also featured a backstage melee, which involved Diaz’s team and his previously scheduled opponent Khamzat Chimaev (as well as Kevin Holland).

Diaz and his team were also involved in famous media event kerfuffles with Conor McGregor, which —just like tonight — included a number of thrown beverages.

UPDATE: After Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision, ‘The Problem Child’ alleged that Diaz had tried to break into his locker room prior to the fight. Paul then proceeded to call out Diaz, who he also accused of running away by leaving the arena.