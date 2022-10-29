Paul vs Silva video highlights: UFC vet Uriah Hall shuts out NFL star Le’Veon Bell

In a clash between a UFC veteran and and NFL veteran, Uriah Hall and Le’Veon Bell made their pro-debuts against each other Saturday night.
It wasn’t the most entertaining boxing affair, with fans even booing the fight at some portions. At the end though, it was a clear win for the former UFC fighter, who had repeatedly snapping Bell’s head back. In the last seconds of the final round, both fighters completely turned it up, making for the most entertaining exchanges for the entire contest.
After four rounds, it was Hall winning every single round on all three judges’ cards.
The bout was part of the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva undercard, with Hall deciding to shoot his shot and call out the popular YouTuber after the win.
Official result: Uriah Hall def. Le’Veon Bell by Unanimous Decision (40-36 x3)
Watch highlights from the boxing match below:
.@UriahHallMMA hit Bell with the combo #HallBell | Order #PaulSilva now: https://t.co/hm8UTDacri pic.twitter.com/phWYXFztLZ— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 30, 2022
.@LeVeonBell stuns Uriah Hall In Round 3— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 30, 2022
Order #PaulSilva now: https://t.co/hm8UTCSB2I pic.twitter.com/ByU6Rw9UGo
Flurry at the end of #HallBell— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 30, 2022
Order #PaulSilva: https://t.co/O9cjsgnpf0 pic.twitter.com/Vuwr3rwPXS
.@UriahHallMMA picks up the UD win over Bell in his first pro boxing fight #HallBell | Order #PaulSilva now: https://t.co/hm8UTDacri pic.twitter.com/GXb2vSvgNz— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 30, 2022
"I want Jake Paul. I'm the dude that is going to expose him."@UriahHallMMA with some strong words for @jakepaul #HallBell | Order #PaulSilva now: https://t.co/hm8UTDacri pic.twitter.com/mDtDFcRe67— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 30, 2022
