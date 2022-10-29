Paul vs Silva video highlights: UFC vet Uriah Hall shuts out NFL star Le’Veon Bell

In a clash between a UFC veteran and and NFL veteran, Uriah Hall and Le’Veon Bell made their pro-debuts against each other Saturday night.

It wasn’t the most entertaining boxing affair, with fans even booing the fight at some portions. At the end though, it was a clear win for the former UFC fighter, who had repeatedly snapping Bell’s head back. In the last seconds of the final round, both fighters completely turned it up, making for the most entertaining exchanges for the entire contest.

After four rounds, it was Hall winning every single round on all three judges’ cards.

The bout was part of the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva undercard, with Hall deciding to shoot his shot and call out the popular YouTuber after the win.

Official result: Uriah Hall def. Le’Veon Bell by Unanimous Decision (40-36 x3)

Watch highlights from the boxing match below: