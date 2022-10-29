UFC Vegas 63 results & video highlights: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Keep yourself posted with all that’s happening today at UFC Vegas 63, coming to us once again from the confines of the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event of the evening features a pair of highly ranked featherweights as #6 ranked Arnold Allen puts his unbeaten UFC record on the line in his toughest challenge yet against #5 ranked Calvin Kattar. The co-main event will feature longtime UFC veteran Tim Means looking to turn away the always tough Max Griffin.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT with the preliminary contests set for 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, streaming from ESPN+ in its entirety.

Results

Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Tim Means vs. Max Griffin

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree

Prelim Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Joseph Holmes vs. Jun Yong Park

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota

Joshua Weems vs. Christian Rodriguez